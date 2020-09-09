Troopers: 90-year-old crashes into bank, injures 3 customers

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Three customers were injured when a 90-year-old driver crashed his car into a Florida bank, authorities said.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at a Bank of America branch in Bradenton, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The man was pulling into a spot directly in front of the bank’s entryway when he hit the gas pedal, the agency said. The sedan crashed through the glass front doors and traveled about 75 feet (23 meters) into the bank before it came to a stop, troopers said.

A 66-year-old man inside the bank sustained critical injuries, and a 57-year-old woman was seriously injured, officials said. Both were taken to nearby hospitals. Another customer, an 85-year-old man, had minor injuries.

The driver also had minor injuries, while a 77-year-old woman riding with him was unharmed, officials said.

The highway patrol report didn't say whether the driver was cited for the crash.