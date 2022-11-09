Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MIAMI (AP) — Crews evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a rare November hurricane.
“We are forecasting it to become a hurricane as it nears the northwestern Bahamas, and remain a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida," Daniel Brown, a senior huricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, said Wednesday.