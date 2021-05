5 1 of 5 Echo Hose Hook and Ladder / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Echo Hose Hook and Ladder / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of 5









SHELTON — A portion of Nells Rock Road between Shelton Avenue and Buddington Road is closed until further notice, according to police.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said a truck struck overhead wires, causing a utility pole to break, leaving the pole and wires across the roadway. A red alert was sent out to residents by police stating that area of the road would be closed for the majority of the day.