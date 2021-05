SHELTON — Anna Valenti locked the doors of her bar, Anna’s Place, at 8 p.m. March 16, 2020, telling one of her customers she would see them in a couple of weeks.

More than a year later, she is finally reopening her doors.

“I never dreamed that it would be 13 months,” Valenti, owner and operator of Anna’s Place for 29 years, said about finally be allowed to reopen Wednesday after being shut down because of the pandemic.

“It was just wonderful,” she said about the reopening. “It had been so long, I was nervous … surprising, but I was nervous. It really felt like I was opening for the first time. These customers are my friends … like second family.”

Valenti said the bar — like nearby Cuppy’s Café which was also closed for the past year — is a staple of the downtown, one of those true neighborhood bars where nearly everyone knows each other's names.

Anna’s had been closed for so long, she said, routines that had become nearly unthinking action had truly escaped her.

“I didn’t even remember the prices, where the bottles were located when I went to mix drinks — it was weird, like I had to take a few minutes to relearn things that had become second nature over the past 29 years,” she said.

Valenti said she was in the dark from day one during the pandemic, with no guidance from the state except she needed to remain closed as COVID-19 cases continued to rise throughout Connecticut. She remembers in April hearing a rumor that bars may reopen — then she watched a Lamont press conference and the word “bar” was covered with a big red X.

Luckily, she said, she did not have to go into personal savings for business expenses — but her barrels of beer didn’t make the transition. Alcohol can be saved, but not the beer on tap.

“I poured thousands of dollars down the drain,” Valenti said.

In the end, the reopening went without a hitch as her regulars showed up as if the doors had never closed, she said.

"They were all looking forward to me reopening,” Valenti said. “It was a good night. Now it feels like I never left.”

Valenti owns the building at 352 Coram Ave., which she says was a saving grace when no income was coming from her business. Because she did not have a regular dining menu, she was forced to remain closed where other bars that served food were allowed to open under limitations. But a strong 2019 allowed her to survive and not have to dip into personal savings to cover costs, she said.

Frank Capece Jr., owner of Cuppy’s Café, which was first opened in 1972 by his uncle, said he also owns his building but the need to cover a mortgage and other regular expenses forced him twice to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“It’s a fun business, a great business,” Capece said. “There are few ‘mom and pops’ like us left. When all this started, I really thought about selling. I was frustrated, but this is my baby. It sucks the life out of you, but I love it.”

Capece took over the business in 1986 by chance. He said he had just left a job in Florida, and while driving to New Hampshire to start his new life, stopped to visit his family in the Shelton area. In the end, he never left.

Capece reopened Cuppy’s Café at 366 Coram Ave. — located only steps away from Anna’s Place — on Friday. And with the reopening comes a fresh look which he said he hopes his returning regulars will appreciate.

“I put a lot of money into the bar,” Capece said. The new equipment, new bar, renovated interior and the addition of a small kitchen cost in the thousands of dollars he said.

“It really started when a friend of mine helped me refinish the floors. I was really thinking about selling, but then I moved on to the next project. The place is totally redone now,” Capece said. “I know people are excited to see the changes. I know when I look at what we did — there were so many people who helped out here — I am amazed.”

