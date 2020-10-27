Trumbull’s Kennedy Center going virtual for annual benefit

The Kennedy Center's newly opened Palm & Able resale store in Shelton will play host to 56th annual Four Seasons Ball fundraiser, which will be virtual this year. Pictured is Jake, one of the store's sales staff.

SHELTON — The Trumbull-based not-for-profit’s 56th annual Four Seasons Ball — one of the oldest fundraisers in Fairfield County — will be presented virtually this year.

The benefit will be held Nov. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. live streaming from The Kennedy Center’s newly opened Palm & Able resale store in Shelton. The virtual event will be co-hosted by two Kennedy Center employees, John Jones and internationally acclaimed singer, Theresa Thomason.

Along with a live performance by Theresa and friends, the event will feature stories of resilience and commitment from the organization’s employees, individuals and families, a well-known mixologist, Justin Pasha of The Cup Bearer, preparing two signature drinks with award-winning spirits from Fifth State Distillery, plus a silent auction and "take a chance" wine chest filled with 45 wines.

Jo Ann McMullan, Kennedy Center vice president of development, said the resale store opened in June at the Shelton Shopping Center, 874 Bridgeport Ave. All sales from the store support the agency’s ongoing mission to create jobs and enhance the community.

“The store is a Kennedy Center social enterprise employing people of all abilities,” McMullan said. “The store’s name, Palm & Able, is a nod to abilities of the people served by the Trumbull-based not-for-profit and honors the nearly 70-year legacy of The Kennedy Center.”

McMullan said founder Evelyn Kennedy lived on Palm Street in Bridgeport, where she hosted the first parent meetings that led to the creation of The Kennedy Center, increasing opportunities for people with disabilities statewide.

The Four Seasons Ball is The Kennedy Center’s premier fundraiser. The rehabilitation organization offers a lifespan of services for individuals with disabilities and special needs, ranging from the arts to employment.

Many local residents are helping to make this year’s virtual event a success. Four Seasons Ball Committee members include Shelton residents Dottie Kellersman and Bonnie Smith.

Sponsors of the 56th annual ball include Bill and Gloria Paul, People’s United Bank, The Bannow-Larson Foundation, The Macauda Family, The Foley Family, The Horton Family, The Dennin Family, Union Savings Bank, The Walsh Family, The Gavey Family, Capital Hill Group, llc, The Schuster Group, & Bigelow Tea.

To become an event sponsor or to register for the Virtual Event, visit The Kennedy Center’s website.

Palm & Able is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

