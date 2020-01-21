Trump OKs North Dakota disaster declaration due to storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for North Dakota after an October storm dumped heavy rain and snow on a large part of the state.

Gov. Doug Burgum made the request last month and announced Trump had approved it on Tuesday.

Burgum's office said the rainfall and blizzard caused up to $9.7 million in damage to public infrastructure.

The presidential disaster declaration unlocks federal funds to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.

North Dakota experienced weather extremes last year, ranging from spring flooding to a severe summer drought to the wettest August-to-October period in 125 years of record keeping. Burgum said the multiple weather disasters depleted local road and emergency fund budgets.