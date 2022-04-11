Trump-backed Alaska hopeful officially files for Senate run MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 9:05 p.m.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Kelly Tshibaka, who has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, on Monday officially filed to run as a candidate for U.S. Senate in the race against the incumbent Republican.
Tshibaka will face off against U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who drew Tshibaka’s aim during a news conference after Tshibaka filed with the state Division of Elections in Anchorage.