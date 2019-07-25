Trump calls drenching of NYPD officers 'unacceptable'

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is upset about videos showing New York police officers getting drenched with buckets of water.

Trump said in a pair of tweets Thursday that "what took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace."

He called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to "act immediately," though he didn't say what action he believed the mayor should take.

De Blasio publicly condemned the dousings this week. Police have so far arrested three people.

One video showed two officers smiling and ignoring people dumping buckets of water on them on the street during a heat wave.

Another video showed officers getting drenched by buckets of thrown water while making an arrest.

De Blasio is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.