Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix. Democrats are narrowing Donald Trump's early spending advantage, with two billionaire White House hopefuls joining established party groups to target the president in key battleground states that are likely to determine the outcome of next year's election. less FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media in Phoenix. Democrats are narrowing Donald Trump's early spending advantage, with two ... more Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will no longer give passes to Bloomberg News reporters to cover its rallies and other campaign events.

Campaign spokesman Brad Parscale said Monday that Bloomberg, in the wake of founder Michael Bloomberg’s own Democratic presidential bid, has “formalized preferential reporting policies.” Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait says that’s not true.

When Bloomberg announced his candidacy, Micklethwait said his news organization would not investigate the boss or other Democratic candidates. But he said the Trump administration would continue to be covered.

Some critics said that has put Bloomberg reporters in a difficult position, made more so by the Trump campaign’s announcement on Monday.