Trump pal called a liar; defense says he had nothing to hide

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime associate of Donald Trump purposely tried to mislead a jury about how he used his access to the former Republican president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates, a prosecutor said Tuesday at a foreign influence trial.
Tom Barrack “was not being honest” when he took the witness stand last week to deny he was provided confidential information to the UAE, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris said in closing arguments. “He came into this courthouse and lied.”