Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies COLLEEN LONG, KEVIN FREKING and ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 8:31 p.m.
1 of5 A Marine stands outside the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signifying the President is in the Oval Office, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Monday, July 1, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves federal court after a motions hearing in San Diego. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including Hunter, who was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter’s birthday party. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including Collins. Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump to be president, was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son and others dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, arrives for his first appearance before congressional investigators, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including Papadopoulos, his 2016 former campaign adviser whose conversation unwittingly helped trigger the Russia investigation that shadowed Trump’s presidency for nearly two years. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Light shines on part of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republicans who were strong and early supporters, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.
Trump also commuted the sentences of five others. While it is not unusual for presidents to grant clemency on their way out the door, Trump has made clear that he has no qualms about intervening in the cases of friends and allies whom he believes have been treated unfairly. Despite speculation, though, not on the list were members of Trump’s own family, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the president himself.
Written By
COLLEEN LONG, KEVIN FREKING and ERIC TUCKER