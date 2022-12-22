Trump's taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House took action Thursday after disclosures that the IRS never full reviewed Donald Trump’s tax returns during his presidency, passing a bill that would require audits of any president’s income tax filings. The legislation would turn what had been a long-standing post-Watergate norm into established federal policy.
The Democrat-led measure provides a capstone to a yearslong investigation of Trump's tenure as the first president in recent history not to disclose his tax returns to the public. The legislation faced staunch opposition from Republicans and has little chance of becoming law in the final days of this Congress. But it is seen as a starting point for future efforts to bolster oversight of the presidency.