Trump says US on the hunt for Islamic State's new leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says America has its eye on the new leader of the Islamic State following the death of the group's leader in a military raid last month.

Trump didn't mention the name of the leader who replaced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But he said in a speech Tuesday to the Economic Club of New York that the U.S. knows his location.

Al-Baghdadi killed himself with a suicide vest as U.S. commandos closed in on him during a raid on a compound in northern Syria.

The Islamic State named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as its new leader. Little is publicly known about him and the name is likely a pseudonym.