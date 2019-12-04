Trump says he doesn't know why Giuliani spoke with OMB

WATFORD, England (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t know why his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was speaking with the White House's Office of Management and Budget — a revelation included in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report.

“I really don’t know,” Trump said Wednesday, when reporters asked about a detail included in the report released Tuesday.

Trump encouraged reporters to ask Giuliani about the calls, but claimed they are “no big deal.”

The 300-page House report forms the basis for the House Judiciary Committee’s efforts beginning Wednesday to formally move forward on drafting articles of impeachment against Trump.

The report includes phone records obtained from AT&T and Verizon, showing extensive contact between Giuliani and the White House. On April 24, Giuliani had three calls with a number associated with the Office of Management and Budget, and eight calls with a White House number.

Giuliani was trying to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Trump’s potential Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, according to the report.