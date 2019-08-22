Trump scraps plan to push for foreign aid cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has scrapped an effort to cut some $4 billion in foreign aid that lawmakers had already approved.

That's according to a senior administration official and a Democratic congressional aide, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The potential cut had drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats. The administration official says the president wanted to cut what he sees as wasteful spending, but the plan ran into opposition on Capitol Hill.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has sought each year to slash foreign affairs funding by as much as 30%. Those budget proposals have been soundly rejected by lawmakers from both parties.