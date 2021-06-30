Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration JILL COLVIN, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 3:18 p.m.
1 of11 Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas.
2 of11 Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. Trump was invited to South Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott.
4 of11 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses former President Donald Trump during a border security briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas.
5 of11 Former President Donald Trump arrives for a border security briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas.
7 of11 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses former President Donald Trump during a border security briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas.
8 of11 Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, and former President Donald Trump attend a border security briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas.
10 of11 Former President Donald Trump addresses former acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf at a border security briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas.
11 of11
WESLACO, Texas (AP) — Fresh off his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump stepped further back into the political spotlight with a visit to the southern border on Wednesday, hammering the Biden administration for its immigration policies amid a decades-high spike in crossings.
Trump was invited to South Texas by the state's governor, Greg Abbott, and joined by a handful of House Republicans, who made the trip from Washington to stand by his side. Abbott, who is up for reelection next year and is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has taken up Trump's immigration mantle, vowing to continue building the southern border wall, which the Biden administration has suspended.