Tucson officials learn more about planned migrant facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A tent-like facility that the federal government plans to set up in Tucson to temporarily house migrants will be located near the city's airport and be completed in about a month, a Border Patrol official has told the City Council.

John Modlin, interim head of the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector said Friday in an email that the facility will be designed to hold 500 people but “with COVID considerations and with restrictions from litigation, our capacity will likely be approximately 150-200,” the Arizona Daily Star reported.