Tucson woman gets prison for giving out fentanyl at party

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl at a party, resulting in three overdoses and one death.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jocelyn Lopez-Sanchez was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tucson to two concurrent 12-year prison terms followed by three years of probation.

Lopez-Sanchez previously pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and importation of fentanyl resulting in death.

Prosecutors said Lopez-Sanchez provided several blue “M-30” pills to people at a Tucson party on Nov. 1, 2018.

They said one woman swallowed a fentanyl pill and later died.

Evidence showed that Lopez-Sanchez brought the pills from Mexico the day before the party.