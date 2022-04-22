Case of Tulsa man charged in officer's death goes to jury April 22, 2022 Updated: April 22, 2022 8:43 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A jury began deliberating Friday in the murder trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a Tulsa police sergeant and with wounding an officer.
Deliberations began about 5:30 p.m. in the trial of David Anthony Ware, 34, who is accused of killing Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. The death-penalty trial is Tulsa County's first in more than a decade.