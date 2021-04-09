Tunnel collapse nearly led to Mexico City drain explosion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said the collapse of a clandestine tunnel dug to steal gasoline from a government pipeline probably triggered a chain of events that nearly blew up one of the few outlets for moving water out of the closed and flood-prone Mexico City valley.
The near-miss occurred in late March, when operators at a pumping plant reported gas fumes. Fumes at explosive levels were also detected in one of the city's few massive drain outlets, but full details were not revealed until Friday.