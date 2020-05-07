Two coronavirus-related deaths bring Shelton total to 106

SHELTON — Area health officials reported two coronavirus-related deaths — one laboratory-confirmed, one probable — only 24 hours after the city had no such deaths for the first time in weeks.

In Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Wednesday, there were nine new positive COVID-related cases in Shelton, bringing the total to 429. With the two deaths, the city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths stand at 86, with probable cases at 20.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the individuals who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19 complications,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek, adding that both deaths were residents in one of the city’s nursing homes.

Overall, as of Wednesday, there are 1,166 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 213 in Naugatuck, 190 in Ansonia, 175 in Seymour, 118 in Derby and 41 in Beacon Falls.

Data shows that 303, or 26 percent, of the 1,166 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 193 of Shelton’s 429 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD’s Wednesday data, 114, or 37 percent, of the 303 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 30,995 — 12,455 of which sit in Fairfield County — with 2,718 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 55 to 1,445, the 13th such decrease in the past 14 days. The numbers prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and others if you must go out. To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, 94 were people 80 and older, 25 were between 70 and 79, six were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 225 people are 80 and older; 110 are between 70 and 79; 175 are between 60 and 69; 187 are between 50 and 59; 177 are between 40 and 49; 155 are between 30 and 39; 116 are between 20 and 29; 19 between 10 and 19 years of age; and four between ages 0 and 9.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools through the end of the present school year and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com