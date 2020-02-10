Two dead in Shelton accident on River Road

SHELTON — Two people were killed in a motor vehicle accident on River Road late Sunday night, Shelton police confirmed.

Police have not released the names of the dead. Two other people were hospitalized after the 11:30 p.m. Sunday crash.

Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the accident happened near Southbank Park along the Housatonic River. On Monday, pieces of glass, metal and plastic from the two vehicles littered the entrance and street leading to the park. Two trees near the site had patches of bark missing several feet up their trunks; a metal highway fencerail was undamaged.

The site was the scene of the latest fatal accident on The River Road in Shelton.

A floral memorial from a prior fatal was still attached to a tree about a quarter mile away.

Three men on the scene said they knew the victims but declined to talk. One walked down to the cinder block covered building just below the two damaged trees and sat quietly as if in prayer.

Detective Chris Nugent said a white BMW 5 with a driver and three passengers and a Toyota Rav 4 collided. The two people confirmed dead were in the BMW.

Two others from the BMW were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the Rav 4 was evaluated at the scene and released, police said.

River Road was closed for several hours by Murphy’s Lane and Rocky Rest Road for nearly 10 hours. The road has reopened around 7 a.m. Monday.

Over the years, River Road, also known as Route 110, has had a number of fatal crashes.

In April 8, 2018, Briana Torres-Carter, 23, and her eight-month fetus, and Shalymar Herrera, 18, of West Haven, were killed after one of two vehicles racing on River Road collided with their vehicle.

On May 6, 2016, Rosemarie Dwyer, a 69-year-old Shelton woman was killed in head-on crash on River Road in front of the Sports Center of CT.

Anyone with any information regarding Sunday’s accident is asked to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division at 203-924-1544.