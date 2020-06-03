Two men charged with crimes after protests in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged with trying to steal a police car and another was charged with assaulting officers after Southern California protests over the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The cases in Orange County are among the first filed in the state addressing alleged crimes committed while thousands have taken to the streets in peaceful protests over Floyd's killing in Minneapolis police custody.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that the two cases are separate and stemmed from incidents over the weekend that occurred while police were patrolling demonstrations in the area.

Ernesto Luquin, 23, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer after throwing a rock and a beer bottle at a Santa Ana police patrol car on Saturday, the statement said.

Luquin pleaded not guilty and was being held on $50,000 bail, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.

Quincy Lunford, 18, was charged with attempted theft of a vehicle and other charges after jumping over a wall at the police station in nearby Garden Grove Sunday and trying to steal a police car.

Edds declined to discuss how the case was related to the demonstrations. He was due to appear in court later on Wednesday, she said.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the incidents desecrate Floyd's memory.

A message was left for Luquin's lawyer. It was not immediately known if Lunford had an attorney.