Tyson Foods to add 230 jobs in $87.6M Tennessee expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyson Foods expects to create 230 more jobs and invest $87.6 million in an expansion in Tennessee.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development says the food processing giant expects the new jobs at the Union City plant by the end of the year.

Tyson currently employs more than 1,600 in Obion County. Tyson also operates facilities in Goodlettsville, Newbern, Shelbyville and Humboldt, with more than 5,500 employees statewide.

The Union City plant has added 40,000 square feet and new production lines since earlier this year. It’s the company’s second expansion in Union City since it announced an $80 million investment there in 2017.