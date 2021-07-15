U.S. Black Hawk helicopter forced to land in Bucharest STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 11:28 a.m.
BUCHAREST (AP) — A U.S. Black Hawk military helicopter training in Romania was forced to undertake an emergency landing Thursday in central Bucharest, bringing down two lampposts in the process. No one was injured.
The helicopter, which landed near the Arc De Triumph in Romania’s capital, was one of several aircraft training Thursday in preparation for a military parade set to take place next week to mark the end of the Romanian Army’s military missions in Afghanistan.
Written By
STEPHEN McGRATH