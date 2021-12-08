U.S., rural Nevada town clash over 1905 irrigation canal

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for the government and a rural Nevada town go before a U.S. judge Wednesday to argue over Fernley's lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Reclamation’s plan to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal with changes that would eliminate leaking water residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells.

A judge denied Fernley’s bid last year to delay plans to line parts of the Truckee Canal 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno with concrete to make it safer after it burst in 2008, flooding nearly 600 homes.