DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates intercepted several drones fired at the country at dawn Wednesday, the UAE military said, the fourth such attack on the federation in recent weeks.

It didn’t specify who launched the drones and from where but suspicion fell on Yemen’s Iran-backed rebel Houthis. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for several drone and missile attacks on the UAE that have widened Yemen’s 7-year-old civil war and fueled regional tensions.