UC Berkeley COVID-19 lockdown bans outdoor exercise

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A surge of COVID-19 cases at the University of California, Berkeley has prompted school officials to extend a lockdown on about 2,000 students living in residence halls and ban them from outdoor exercise as part of strict new measures to curb the spread of infections.
More than 400 people, mostly undergraduate students, at UC Berkeley have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak that started in mid-January, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard. A weekly breakdown of the cases shows about 200 people have tested positive since the start of February.