Rep. Jahana Hayes quarantining after staffer tests positive

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said Saturday that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and part of Waterbury, said in a Twitter post that she did not have any symptoms and was awaiting an appointment to get tested.

“I have been in close contact with the staffer (who tested positive) and I have worked in both my CT and D.C. offices over the last week,” Hayes said. “All of my staff has been notified and directed to quarantine and get tested. I will quarantine until I have the test and receive the results.”

Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.

In other coronavirus news in Connecticut:

DORM QUARANTINED

The University of Connecticut on Saturday placed a second dormitory under medical quarantine after several students tested positive for the coronavirus.

UConn officials notified all 96 residents of the Willard C. Eddy residence hall that they were being placed under medical quarantine as of 4 p.m. Saturday because four students living in the dorm tested positive for the virus over the past week.

“This rate is disproportionate to the positive cases we have seen among other residential locations and cause for concern,” UConn's medical director, Dr. Ellyssa Eror, wrote in an email to Eddy students.

UConn officials said 28 students living in Eddy were already in quarantine or isolation.

Nearly 150 UConn students living on the main campus have tested positive for the virus since returning to Storrs last month. There are currently 51 on-campus students who recently tested positive or are suspected to have contracted the virus recently, including 12 students who tested positive since Friday, officials said. About 5,000 students are living on campus.

UConn recently lifted a medical quarantine at another dorm, Garrigus Suites, while the off-campus The Oaks on the Square apartments is also under quarantine because of positive coronavirus tests, school officials said.