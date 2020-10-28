UConn suspends scholarship program for low-income students

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The University of Connecticut is suspending a new scholarship program for lower-income students as it struggles to raise private funds during the pandemic.

The university is halting scholarships through its Connecticut Commitment program, meant for students from families who make less than $50,000 a year, University President Thomas Katsouleas told the UConn Board of Trustees on Wednesday. It will honor commitments to the 260 students currently receiving aid.

“Pausing the program is the hardest decision I’ve had to make since arriving here,” said Katsouleas, who announced the Connecticut Commitment program at his inauguration in 2019. “While unfortunate and regrettable, I believe that this is a prudent and necessary choice to make at this time."

The program makes up the difference between the cost of tuition and other aid that students receive, including federal Pell Grants. The students currently in the program receive an average grant of about $2,600 per year.

Katsouleas said the school estimates it will spend about $700,000 this year on the scholarships, but noted that would have increased with each additional class to a total of about $5 million each annually by the fourth year.

UConn will continue fundraising and will update trustees later this academic year to determine whether resuming the program during the 2022 fiscal year is feasible, Katsouleas said.