UIC get $22M in federal money for health research programs

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago will receive $22 million in federal funding for health research programs over the next fiver years.

The money comes from the National Institutes of Health and goes to the university’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science. The idea is to benefit research that directly benefits patients and communities, according to university officials who announced the funding this month.

“Never has the value and need for clinical translational research been more evident and important as during the current COVID-19 pandemic, when teams of researchers have been pulling together to address the critical health needs of the population,” said Robin Mermelstein, a center director and psychology professor.

The center got initial funding in 2009, which university officials say has been used to support hundreds of faculty, researchers and staff.

The center is one of the few in the country that includes research programs from seven health science colleges, including dentistry, pharmacy and social work.