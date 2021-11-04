UK Conservatives back down on lobbying plan overhaul

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government backed down Thursday on plans to overhaul lobbying rules for lawmakers amid a backlash over efforts to abolish an independent system to police the conduct of members of the House of Commons.
The furious dispute came after British lawmakers voted Wednesday not to suspend a Conservative legislator who was found to have broken lobbying rules. By a 250-232 vote, member of Parliament Owen Paterson was set to avoid the 30-day suspension recommended by the Commons standards committee.