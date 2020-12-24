UK, EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 2:43 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and right into Christmas Eve to put the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year’s Day.
After resolving the remaining fair-competition and almost all fisheries issues on Wednesday, negotiators combed through hundreds of pages of legal text that should become the blueprint for a post-Brexit relationship.
