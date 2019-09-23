UK Supreme Court to rule Tuesday on Parliament suspension

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speak to the media before a working breakfast meeting at the Hotel du Palais on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France. Johnson says he’ll tell President Donald Trump that the U.K.’s state-funded health service will be off the table in any future trade negotiations, and that the U.S. will have to open its markets to British goods if it wants to make a deal. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times, Pool, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, speak to the media before a working breakfast meeting at the Hotel du Palais on the sidelines ... more Photo: Erin Schaff, AP Photo: Erin Schaff, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close UK Supreme Court to rule Tuesday on Parliament suspension 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Supreme Court is to give its verdict Tuesday on legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament.

Britain's highest court plans to announce the decision Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

It is deciding whether Johnson acted improperly by shutting down Parliament for five weeks during the period before Britain's Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, when the country is scheduled to leave the European Union. The topic has deeply divided British politicians as well as the public.

The government says the decision to suspend Parliament was routine but activists, including many legislators, say Johnson overstepped his authority in an attempt to avoid scrutiny by Parliament.

Lower courts in the U.K. were divided on the issue.