UK foreign secretary: Democracy in retreat around the world

LONDON (AP) — Democracy is “in retreat” globally and facing the greatest threat since the end of the Cold War, Britain’s Foreign Secretary said Wednesday in a keynote speech describing his country’s aspirations to be a leading world power post-Brexit.
Dominic Raab’s speech to the Aspen Security Forum in the U.S. sought to underline how Britain could be a “force for good” through its economic, military, diplomatic and cultural clout. The U.K. wants to be a “beacon of hope” in a world in which the combined GDP of autocratic regimes is expected to exceed that of democratic countries in the coming decade, Raab said.