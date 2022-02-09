UK's Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 10:59 a.m.
1 of8 A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past a health campaign poster from the One NGO, in an underpass leading to Westminster underground train station, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past the House of Fraser department store which has closed down during the coronavirus outbreak as a bus stop screen shows a face mask sign, on Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A shopper wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks out of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Face covering signs to curb the spread of coronavirus are displayed in the window of a Sainsbury's supermarket store, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions –- including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive -– a full month early," Johnson told Parliament.