UN agency: Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon need funds FADI TAWIL, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 8:48 a.m.
1 of14 Palestinians walk on a street in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. A U.N. agency appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. The appeal by the agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, is asking for an additional $87.5 million is to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Palestinians receive medicine from a pharmacy run by the agency for Palestinian refugees, UNWRA, in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. UNRWA, appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. UNWRA is asking for an additional $87.5 million to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A Palestinian student walks under improvised water pipes and power cables in an alley in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. UNWRA is asking for an additional $87.5 million to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A wall is marked with bullet holes from previous fighting, in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. UNWRA is asking for an additional $87.5 million to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A Palestinian boy walks in an alley, at the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. UNWRA is asking for an additional $87.5 million to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Palestinian women pass next of portraits of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in an alley at the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. UNWRA is asking for an additional $87.5 million to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A Palestinian woman and her daughter pass in front and office of the agency for Palestinian refugees, UNWRA, in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. UNRWA, appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. UNWRA is asking for an additional $87.5 million to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A Palestinian boy carries a gas canister on a motorcycle as he passes portraits of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. UNWRA is asking for an additional $87.5 million to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A Palestinian woman holds her daughter under portraits of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, at Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. A U.N. agency appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. The appeal by the agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, is asking for an additional $87.5 million is to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. agency appealed Wednesday to the international community to donate tens of millions of dollars to help improve living conditions for Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon.
The appeal by the agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, is asking for an additional $87.5 million is to provide Palestinian refugees with cash assistance to the poorest, cover hospital expenses, as well as transportation for children so that they can go to school.