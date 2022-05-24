UN chief Guterres urges graduates to shun 'climate wreckers'

Theresa Wey/AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The head of the United Nations implored graduating college students on Tuesday to reject jobs at companies that fund the fossil fuel industry he described as “killing our planet.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made his remarks to graduating seniors at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Guterres told the class at Newark’s Prudential Center that they are entering a world “brimming with peril” from conflict and strife and the effects of climate change — but that they can reverse the errors of previous generations by not working for financial institutions that profit off fossil fuels.