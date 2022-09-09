UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2022 Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 12:53 a.m.
1 of18 In this handout photo released by Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, is received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, left, in the airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. (Pakistan Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky.
His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths.