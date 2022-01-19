UN chief cites 'demonstrable effort' at peace in Ethiopia Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 11:48 a.m.
1 of6 Christians from the Ethiopian Orthodox church celebrate the first day of the festival of Timkat, or Epiphany, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The annual festival celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Ethiopian Orthodox Christians are sprayed with water in a ceremony to celebrate the second day of the festival of Timkat, or Epiphany, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The annual festival celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Ethiopian Orthodox Christian priests gather next to a pool of water as followers beat drums and sing religious songs to celebrate the second day of the festival of Timkat, or Epiphany, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The annual festival celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Ethiopian Orthodox Christians beat drums and sing religious songs to celebrate the second day of the festival of Timkat, or Epiphany, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The annual festival celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general said Wednesday he was delighted to hear “there is now a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia after more than 14 months of war, but he gave no details.
Antonio Guterres’ statement on Wednesday came after a call with African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo following the envoy’s latest visit to Addis Ababa and the capital of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.