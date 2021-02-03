Skip to main content
UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

MIKE CORDERAssociated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations' highest court ruled Wednesday that it can hear a case brought by Iran against the United States in a bid to end sanctions the Trump administration re-imposed in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program.

Lawyers for the United States argued at hearings last year that the case should be thrown out by the International Court of Justice for lack of jurisdiction and admissibility.

However, the court's president, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said that judges rejected U.S. arguments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Wednesday’s ruling “another legal victory for Iran.”

“Iran has always fully respected int’l law,” he wrote on Twitter. “High time for the US to live up to