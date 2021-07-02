UN documents prisoners' torture, abuse in Ukrainian conflict YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 1:21 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Prisoners taken by the warring parties in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine have endured systematic torture, sexual violence and other abuses, the United Nations human rights agency said in a report released Friday.
The report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that prisoners' abuse was particularly rampant in the initial stage of the seven-year conflict, but noted that it continues to this day.