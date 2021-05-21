UN envoy: Failure to get rid of Libya mercenaries a threat

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned the Security Council on Friday that progress on the key issue of withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is a threat not only to Libya but to the entire African region.
Jan Kubis said recent disturbing events in neighboring Chad, where rebels were blamed for last month’s killing of longtime president Idriss Deby Into, are a reminder of the link between the security situation in Libya and the security and stability in the region.