UN envoy: Sudan's military must rebuild trust with opponents

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sudan’s military must rebuild trust with the opposition, especially the young generation who feel betrayed by its seizure of power in an Oct. 25 coup that sparked the greatest crisis in the country’s political transition, the U.N. special envoy for Sudan said Friday.
Volker Perthes told the U.N. Security Council that “immediate confidence building measures and a visible commitment to bring the country back on a democratic transition path will be key.” He said Sudan will also have to take “demonstrable steps” for the international community to restore financial, economic and political support.