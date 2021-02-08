UN experts say North Korea still modernizing nuclear arsenal EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 11:24 p.m.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea has modernized its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles by flaunting United Nations sanctions and continues to seek material and technology overseas for its arsenal, U.N. experts said.
The panel of experts monitoring sanctions on the northeast Asian nation said in a report sent to Security Council members Monday that Kim Jong Un’s government has also produced fissile material — an essential ingredient for producing nuclear weapons — and maintained its nuclear facilities.
