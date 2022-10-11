UN flight from rebel-held Yemen capital returns 129 migrants

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. returned 129 Ethiopian migrants stranded in war-torn Yemen to their homeland Tuesday in its first humanitarian repatriation flight to depart from the rebel-held capital of Sanaa this year.
The United Nations' International Organization for Migration has facilitated the voluntary return of more than 1, 800 mostly East African migrants from Yemen this year. However, all of 2022's previous returnees flew from airports controlled by Yemen's internationally recognized government in the cities of Aden and Marib.