UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body has opened its first and highest-level meeting of 2021, amid growing concerns on issues including the military coup in Myanmar, the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia and the rights situations in countries including Ethiopia and Sri Lanka.
The four-week session at the Human Rights Council starting Monday has drawn several presidents and prime ministers for its “high-level segment,” and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose government has led a violent crackdown against dissent, was set to speak. The United States is set to renew its council participation after a 2 1/2-year walkout during the term of former President Donald Trump.