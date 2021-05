HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — A school district in the Upper Peninsula is looking for summer teachers who could be enticed by Lake Superior, small town living — and free lodging in a college dorm.

The Hancock district on the Keweenaw Peninsula needs more than 20 teachers to teach area students. They'll be paid $30 or $35 per hour, depending on grade level, and receive an additional $1,000 stipend for the eight-week program, Superintendent Steve Patchin said.