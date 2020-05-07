UP university will start new academic year in early August

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A small university in the Upper Peninsula will start the new academic year on Aug. 10, two weeks earlier than planned, and end the term before Thanksgiving.

Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie announced plans Thursday to resume in-person classes.

“The strategy that students could come to campus and complete their course work before the Thanksgiving break became very attractive in terms of safety,” the school said.

The spring term won't start until Jan. 19, 2021. LSSU is the smallest public university in Michigan with roughly 2,000 students.

Michigan Technological University and Northern Michigan University, both also in the Upper Peninsula, will open with in-person classes.