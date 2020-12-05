URI brightens the holidays with poinsettia donations

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is brightening the holidays for residents at several of the state's retirement communities.

The URI Master Gardeners are donating more than 650 poinsettias to several nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol and the Little Sisters of the Poor in Pawtucket.

The plants were grown by the Master Gardeners as part of the North American Poinsettia Trials, an annual research program that contributes data to help commercial poinsettia growers learn about the growth stages, leaf structure, colors and blooms of a wide range of poinsettia varieties.

The donations include not only the traditional red plants, but rare pink, variegated, yellow, white and other varieties.

“Our ability to participate in propagation trials all these years has been a win-win for the commercial poinsettia growers and our plant-loving URI Master Gardener volunteers,” Kate Venturini, URI Master Gardener program administrator said in a statement. “And this year, our ability to spread some colorful cheer during this dark time is icing on the cake.”